Lee went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Saturday against the Rockies.

Lee added insurance runs in the eighth inning of Saturday's win by popping his eighth home run of the season. Despite going yard three times in his last 12 games, Lee is in a lengthy slump by hitting just .175 across 80 at-bats in June. Also hurting Lee's fantasy value is that he's lost at-bats at designated hitter due to a combination of his struggles and the return of Eloy Jimenez.