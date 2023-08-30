Lee is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Lee will sit for Wednesday's matinee contest after he started behind the dish in both of the first two games of the series, going 0-for-6 with a walk. Yasmani Grandal will form a battery with starting pitcher Dylan Cease on Wednesday.
