Lee isn't in the White Sox's lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Royals, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Lee's offensive woes continued during the first game of Tuesday's action, as he went 0-for-3 and brought his batting average down to just .081. Yasmani Grandal will start behind the plate during the nightcap and bat fifth.