Lee went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Twins.

Lee took Brock Stewart yard in the seventh inning for his third home run of the season, two of which have come in his last seven starts. He is in a nearly exactly even split for playing time behind the dish, as he's been in the lineup eight times in the White Sox's last 14 games. Overall, Lee has a 111 wRC+ and .328 wOBA across 58 plate appearances this season, and he could continue to slowly take playing time from Martin Maldonado if his strong performance continues.