Lee went 3-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Lee sat out games Saturday and Sunday after beginning June 2-for-22, but he's responded well since the White Sox landed in Seattle. He's 4-for-8 over the first two games of the series versus the Mariners. Lee is up to a .258/.291/.391 slash line with five steals, five home runs, 16 RBI and 14 runs scored across 158 plate appearances.