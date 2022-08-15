Sosa isn't starting Monday against the Astros, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Sosa is out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday against the Tigers. Leury Garcia is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
