Sosa went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Rockies.

Sosa singled in the third inning, hit a two-run home run in the fifth and then walked and scored in the eighth. Since June 18, Sosa was in a 2-for-33 slump but broke out of it in a big way Friday. On the season, the 24-year-old is now hitting .218 with three homers, 11 RBI and eight runs scored over 132 plate appearances.