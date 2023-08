Sosa went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's victory over the Athletics.

Sosa was one of three White Sox players to hit a home run Saturday, tagging JP Sears for the long ball in the second inning. After logging one homer in his first 24 games, Sosa has launched three long balls in the last six days. During that stretch, Sosa is 6-for-22 (.272) and has been handling most of the work at second base.