White Sox's Lenyn Sosa: Covering second base
RotoWire Staff
Sosa is starting at second base and hitting ninth for the White Sox on Thursday in Kansas City.
It's his third start since he was recalled a week ago. Sosa has just one hit in 11 at-bats over that span as he continues to scuffle at the dish with the big club.
