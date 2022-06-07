Sosa has a .342/.392/.566 line with 11 homers, 39 RBI and a 14:32 BB:K through 49 games for Double-A Birmingham.

He came into the season known as a free swinger with modest pop, but Sosa's muscled up, hitting as many homers already this year as he did in 115 games last season. He's also brought his walk rate up a bit (6.2 percent) while striking out at his lowest rate (14.1 percent) since rookie ball, so all signs are pointing up for Sosa in his second Double-A go-'round. Sosa had been pigeonholed as a future utility guy, but if he keeps hitting this consistently (his longest hitless streak this season is two games, and he's only failed to get on base six times all year), the White Sox will likely give him a chance to strut his stuff by next season -- and maybe sooner. With Tim Anderson in the fold and Sosa not known for his defense at shortstop, the 22-year-old will probably play second base when he gets to the big leagues.