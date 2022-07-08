Sosa has not played since July 2 due to ankle pain, but he's expected back shortly, Daniel Victor of White Sox Daily reports.

He's supposed to be back with Triple-A Charlotte "in a few days." Sosa went 6-for-14 (.429) with two doubles in three games after being demoted to Charlotte following his four-game cup of coffee in the majors. It's likely we'll see him up with the big club again later this season, especially considering how little offense the White Sox are getting from Leury Garcia and Josh Harrison at second base.