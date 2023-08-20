Sosa went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 10-5 win over the Rockies.

Sosa didn't start the contest, but he entered as the replacement when Elvis Andrus was ejected for yelling from the dugout. The blast was Sosa's second of the campaign, and he's gone 3-for-9 with five RBI over three games since he was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. The infielder is at a middling .156/.167/.273 slash line with eight RBI and five runs scored over 79 plate appearances. His time as a regular in the lineup may come to a close when Tim Anderson's suspension ends Wednesday.