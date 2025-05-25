Sosa went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and three RBI in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Rangers.

Sosa hit a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning off Jacob Webb that boosted the lead to 8-4. The infielder has been hot at the plate as of late, batting .354 (17-for-48) with five doubles, two home runs and six RBI in his past 15 games. The 25-year-old's poor plate discipline has been a major factor holding him back from becoming a productive everyday player, but it hasn't slowed him down during this stretch of great hitting.