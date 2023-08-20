Sosa went 2-for-4 with two RBI on Saturday against the Rockies.

Sosa has drawn consecutive starts at second base in the absence of Tim Anderson (suspension), while Elvis Andrus has shifted to shortstop. Sosa has gotten bits of major-league experience in the last two seasons but has struggled significantly in both stints. His effort Saturday was encouraging -- it was his third multi-hit performance in 35 career games -- though it did come at Coors Field. Once Anderson is reinstated, Sosa is likely to lose playing time and potentially his roster spot.