Sosa went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 12-4 loss to the A's.

He got the White Sox on the board by slicing a Zach Neal cutter the other way over the right-field wall in the second inning, but Chicago was already in a 5-0 hole at that point. Sosa has started four of the last five games at second base as Elvis Andrus shifts into a utility role, and the younger infielder has earned the assignment by batting .273 (6-for-22) over his last seven games with two homers and seven RBI.