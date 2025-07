Sosa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Chase Meidroth will step in at second base while Sosa rests after starting in each of the last five games. Since rejoining the White Sox on June 17 following a stint on the injured list, Sosa is slashing .274/.311/.484 with six home runs, one stolen base, 23 RBI and 16 runs in 34 contests.