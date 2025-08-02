Sosa went 2-for-3 with a walk, solo home run and two RBI during Friday's 6-3 win over the Angels.

Sosa has been red-hot at the plate over the last handful of games, notching multiple hits for the fifth straight time. Over that stretch, the 25-year-old is 11-for-15 (.733 batting average) with three home runs and eight RBI. On the season, the young infielder is slashing .282/.308/.436 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI in 93 games.