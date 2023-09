Sosa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Elvis Andrus will get the start the keystone in the series finale while Sosa sits for the first time since Aug. 24. Sosa has slashed .260/.260/.500 with four home runs and nine RBI in 15 games during his latest stint with the White Sox and should be locked into a near-everyday role down the stretch while the non-contending club plays out the string on a losing season.