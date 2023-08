Sosa is expected to be called up to the White Sox on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 23-year-old can help fill in at shortstop while Tim Anderson serves his five-game suspension for brawling with Jose Ramirez earlier this month. Sosa has flashed good power in the minors but holds a career .126/.143/.223 batting line in 106 major-league plate appearances.