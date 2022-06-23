The White Sox will call Sosa up from Double-A Binghamton prior to Thursday's game against the Orioles, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Sosa is one of the top breakout prospects in baseball, as he slashed .214/.240/.282 in 33 games at Double-A last year and slashed .331/.384/.549 with 14 home runs and a 13.8 percent strikeout rate in 62 games with Birmingham this year. The 22-year-old spent time at shortstop, third base and second base while at Double-A and could see steady playing time in the short term with Leury Garcia (side) and Danny Mendick (knee) banged up and Yoan Moncada (hamstring) on the injured list.