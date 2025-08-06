Sosa went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Mariners.

Sosa opened the scoring with his first-inning solo shot off Bryan Woo. The long ball extended Sosa's hitting streak to eight games, during which he has gone 13-for-28 (.464) with three homers and seven RBI. This hot stretch at the plate has helped solidify Sosa's place in the lineup, though he still doesn't have just one position. He's starting to settle in at first base while Miguel Vargas (oblique) is out. For the season, Sosa is batting .281 with a .747 OPS, 12 homers, 44 RBI, 36 runs scored and two stolen bases across 96 contests.