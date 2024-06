Sosa went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a stolen base Sunday against the Red Sox.

Sosa has started eight straight games at third base since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and has at least one hit in six of those contests. He's hit .385 overall with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. While Sosa has primarily hit in the bottom third of the order, he should remain locked into regular playing time and could move up in the lineup if he remains productive.