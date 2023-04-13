Sosa went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Twins.
Sosa was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday after Tim Anderson (knee) went down. He drew his first start Wednesday and took Jhoan Duran yard in the ninth inning to tally his first homer of the season and second of his career. Sosa was off to a hot start with Charlotte before his promotion, and he should mix into the starting lineup at second base and shortstop along with Elvis Andrus and Romy Gonzalez so long as Anderson is sidelined.
