Sosa is starting at second base and batting eighth for the White Sox in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

It's the fifth straight start for Sosa, who is 3-for-16 with a home run in his previous four contests. The 23-year-old is one of the White Sox' better prospects and is worth using in deeper fantasy leagues while he's playing regularly, although that might only last while Tim Anderson (knee) is out.