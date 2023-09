Sosa is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Sosa is on the bench for the fifth time in seven games and appears to have lost his grip on the everyday role at second base, with veteran Elvis Andrus re-emerging as the top option at the position. Since the beginning of September, Sosa has mustered a lowly .446 OPS in nine games.