Sosa is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros.

Even with Leury Garcia (back) joining Tim Anderson (hand) on the injured list Wednesday, Sosa won't necessarily be handed the keys to the everyday shortstop role. In fact, Sosa will find himself on the bench Thursday for the second day in a row, as fellow rookie Romy Gonzalez draws another start at shortstop after going 1-for-4 with a double in his 2022 MLB debut. Since joining the White Sox on Aug. 7, Sosa has gone 3-for-22 (.136 average) with a solo home run in six games.