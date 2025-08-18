Sosa went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday against the Royals.

Sosa went deep in his first at-bat of the game to tally his 15th home run of the season. That continued his power tear in August, as Sosa now has six home runs, nine RBI and nine runs scored across 15 games played. Sosa has recently flipped from playing second base to first base, but he should be in for regular at-bats down the stretch unless the White Sox decide to give Curtis Mead additional playing time.