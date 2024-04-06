Sosa is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

With Eloy Jimenez (thigh) and Luis Robert (hip) both dealing with injuries, adding Sosa will help the White Sox make up for lost depth. The 24-year-old infielder has slashed just .186/.209/.327 across 209 plate appearances in his MLB career, but he's posted a .962 OPS through five games at Charlotte, and his hot bat may be useful for a White Sox offense that is suddenly without its star contributors.