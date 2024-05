The White Sox recalled Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's the corresponding move for the demotion of Bryan Ramos, who was optioned Thursday. Sosa has struggled mightily during his time in the majors over the last three seasons, slashing just .177/.200/.304 in 75 games. Theoretically, there is playing time available in the White Sox' infield, but there's no indication that Sosa's playing time will be a priority.