Sosa was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox on Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Sosa has crushed the ball for Charlotte in the early going this season, sporting a .448/.556/.828 batting line with a couple home runs. The 23-year-old is a candidate to see starts at second base with the big club while Elvis Andrus plays shortstop with Tim Anderson (knee) out.
