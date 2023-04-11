Sosa was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox on Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Sosa has crushed the ball for Charlotte in the early going this season, sporting a .448/.556/.828 batting line with a couple home runs. The 23-year-old is a candidate to see starts at second base with the big club while Elvis Andrus plays shortstop with Tim Anderson (knee) out.

