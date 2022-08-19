Sosa was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Sosa lost out on consistent playing time recently and will head to the minors after hitting just .114 with a home run, a double, three runs and an RBI over 11 games in the majors. Elvis Andrus was signed by the White Sox on Friday and should serve as the primary shortstop while Tim Anderson (hand) and Leury Garcia (back) are on the injured list.
