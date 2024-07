The White Sox optioned Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Sosa had a stretch recently with five straight multi-hit games, but he finished the first half going just 2-for-22 across his last six contests and has managed just a .624 OPS on the season. Nick Senzel is taking Sosa's spot on the roster and could also slide into his spot in the lineup.