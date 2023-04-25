Sosa is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Sosa has taken on a near-everyday role in the middle infield since Tim Anderson (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list April 11, but the 23-year-old hasn't done much to capitalize on the opportunity. After mustering just one hit in 18 at-bats over his last six games, Sosa will retreat to the bench Tuesday while Romy Gonzalez gets a turn at second base.