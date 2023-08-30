Sosa went 3-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Orioles.

The second baseman went yard for the third time in the last five games and the fifth time this season, getting the White Sox on the board in the third inning by driving a Dean Kremer sinker over the fence in right-center. Sosa has seized control of the starting job at the keystone by batting .333 (12-for-36) over the last 11 games with four long balls and nine RBI, but his 0:9 BB:K during that hot streak suggests that while his power is legitimate, he could still be a batting average and OBP risk down the stretch.