Sosa went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single during Thursday's 8-4 loss to Cleveland.

Sosa logged multiple hits for a fifth straight outing, saving the streak with a solo homer in the ninth inning off Nick Sandlin. The 24-year-old Sosa had only gone yard twice in his first 38 games, but he has matched that number during the hit streak. Sosa is slashing .252/.287/.392 over 151 plate appearances this season.