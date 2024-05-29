Maldonado will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Korey Lee remains the White Sox's No. 1 backstop, but he'll serve as the designated hitter Wednesday to open up a start behind the plate for Maldonado. The 37-year-old backstop has gone hitless in his last six starts and carries a lowly .083/.135/.131 slash line into Wednesday's contest.