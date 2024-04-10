Maldonado is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
Maldonado will retreat to the bench for the series finale after catching in four of Chicago's last five games. Korey Lee will step in behind the plate in Maldonado's stead and will bat sixth.
