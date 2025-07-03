White Sox's Martin Perez: Progressing in rehab
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perez (elbow) has progressed to throwing bullpen sessions, MLB.com reports.
Perez landed on the injured list after only four starts this season and has been engaged in a lengthy rehab process. He is hoping to begin a rehab assignment by early August, which could line him up to return for the final month of the campaign.
