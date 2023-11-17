Soroka (forearm) was traded from Atlanta to the White Sox on Thursday along with Jared Shuster, Braden Shewmake, Nicky Lopez and Riley Gowens in exchange for Aaron Bummer.

Soroka was placed on the injured list Sept. 6 with a forearm injury, though surgery was not required. That came after multiple Achilles injuries, which have combined to limit him to only 32.1 total innings across the last three seasons. If he can prove healthy, Soroka could push for a back-end rotation spot with the White Sox out of spring training.