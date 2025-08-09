Tauchman is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Guardians on Saturday.

The lefty-hitting Tauchman will be on the bench to begin Saturday's game while Corey Julks, Luis Robert and Michael Taylor man the outfield from left to right. Tauchman has offered mixed results at the plate of late, going 2-for-18 with six walks, one home run, two RBI and seven strikeouts over his last five games.