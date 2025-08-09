White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Absent from Saturday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tauchman is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Guardians on Saturday.
The lefty-hitting Tauchman will be on the bench to begin Saturday's game while Corey Julks, Luis Robert and Michael Taylor man the outfield from left to right. Tauchman has offered mixed results at the plate of late, going 2-for-18 with six walks, one home run, two RBI and seven strikeouts over his last five games.
More News
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Resting for series opener•
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Smacks late homer in loss•
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Belts homer in win•
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Knocks in three•
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Idle against southpaw•
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Resting for afternoon game•