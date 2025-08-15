default-cbs-image
Tauchman (shoulder) will bat seventh and play right field Friday against Kansas City.

Tauchman was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to right shoulder soreness, but after a team day off, he's back in the starting nine for Friday's series opener. Michael Taylor and Luis Robert will join him in the outfield, patrolling left and center field, respectively.

