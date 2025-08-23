White Sox manager Will Venable said Tauchman is getting a precautionary day off Saturday due to lower body soreness, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

The White Sox are going through a stretch of 17 games in 17 days, and the team is looking to get some of its everyday players additional rest. Tauchman will get a breather Saturday as he tends to some minor lower body soreness. Michael Taylor is playing right field Saturday while Andrew Benintendi slots in at DH.