White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Battling soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White Sox manager Will Venable said Tauchman is getting a precautionary day off Saturday due to lower body soreness, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.
The White Sox are going through a stretch of 17 games in 17 days, and the team is looking to get some of its everyday players additional rest. Tauchman will get a breather Saturday as he tends to some minor lower body soreness. Michael Taylor is playing right field Saturday while Andrew Benintendi slots in at DH.
More News
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Getting breather Saturday•
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Knocks in pair•
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Back in action Friday•
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Scratched from lineup•
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Absent from Saturday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Resting for series opener•