Tauchman went 2-for-5 with a double, a two-RBI double and a run scored during Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Mets.

Tauchman didn't have a double this season before Wednesday's contest, and the outing marked his second straight multi-hit game. Since being activated from the injured list May 23, Tauchman is 6-for-21 (.286) with four RBI and seven runs scored.