Tauchman went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Monday against the Twins.

Tauchman singled in a run in the fifth inning and then drove in a second run in the eighth frame on a double. He has multiple hits in five of his last 10 starts, also recording four RBI and five runs scored. Tauchman remains the White Sox's primary leadoff hitter against right-handed pitching and has an impressive .776 OPS across 337 plate appearances for the season.