Tauchman went 2-for-6 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Monday against Atlanta.

Tauchman played a key role in the White Sox's six-run fourth inning, delivering a two-RBI double while also coming around to score. He's had a quietly solid season, but his production has slowed in August. Even after Monday's performance, Tauchman is hitting only .196 with four RBI and four runs scored across his last 15 games.