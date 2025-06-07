White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Pops third homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tauchman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Friday against the Royals.
Tauchman went deep in his third plate appearance of the game to record his third home run of the season. He's performed well in the leadoff role for the White Sox, reaching base multiple times in seven of his last 10 games. In that span, he has eight RBI and seven runs scored.
