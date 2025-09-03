Tauchman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Michael Taylor will enter the lineup in the White Sox outfield while Tauchman takes a seat after starting in each of the last four contests. Though Tauchman has regularly been serving as the White Sox's leadoff man, he hasn't provided much fantasy value in recent weeks, batting just .230 with one home run, no stolen bases, nine runs and eight RBI in 26 games since the start of August.