Tauchman has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup versus the Tigers due to a sore right shoulder, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Tauchman had been set to start in right field and bat leadoff, but he's been replaced in right field by Brooks Baldwin and in the leadoff spot by Kyle Teel. The White Sox are considering Tauchman day-to-day and have no current plans to send him for imaging.