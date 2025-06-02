Tauchman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a triple Sunday against the Orioles.
Tauchman extended his hitting streak to five games, four of which have been multi-hit performances. He's also recorded an extra-base hit in each of his last four starts, including his second long ball of the year Sunday. Tauchman is locked into the second spot in the White Sox order against right-handed pitching and is providing solid production since returning from the injured list May 23.
More News
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: On base four times in loss•
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Impactful in win•
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Idle against southpaw•
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Smacks first homer•
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Crosses home plate in return•
-
White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Back from IL•