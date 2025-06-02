Tauchman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a triple Sunday against the Orioles.

Tauchman extended his hitting streak to five games, four of which have been multi-hit performances. He's also recorded an extra-base hit in each of his last four starts, including his second long ball of the year Sunday. Tauchman is locked into the second spot in the White Sox order against right-handed pitching and is providing solid production since returning from the injured list May 23.