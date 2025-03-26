White Sox general manager Chris Getz confirmed Wednesday that Tauchman (hamstring) will open the season on the injured list, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Tauchman struggled to a .194/.265/.387 slash line over 11 Cactus League games before sustaining a hamstring injury late last week that will prevent him from breaking camp with the big club. The severity of Tauchman's hamstring injury isn't yet known, but he won't be eligible to make his season debut until April 4 once he's formally placed on the IL.